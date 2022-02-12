Local restaurants prepare as Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day weekend cross paths

With Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day weekend, restaurants have two holidays colliding in a smorgasbord of football and love today.

Local restaurants are preparing to serve a surplus of wings, pizza, desserts, and drinks to ensure a weekend filled with love, love of football and a general love of food.

JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, located in Abingdon, is ready to dish out entrees for those looking to score for either event this weekend. While the sports bar portion of this location’s name is true to form — they expect to serve many of their Picnic Pickup baskets serving family portions of chicken and sides — the locale is also offering its popular annual Valentine’s Day menu.

General Manager Christina Laoo hopes the venue’s special menu, which is open all weekend, will entice even the most dedicated football fans out to dinner.

“It’s hard to predict. Typically, with the Super Bowl, everyone parties at home, and we see a lot of to-go orders. But, I think a lot of people will separate the two holidays,” Laoo said adding a joke about how smart men set a separate time for Valentine’s Day and football.

The holiday menu was created in-house by the owner and head chef at JJs, both of whom have more than 30 years experience. The menu includes a four-course meal with salad, a charcuterie board for two, sea bass or a six-ounce filet, and a chocolate-cherry ice cream sandwich for dessert.

The chefs and the staff at JJs have been preparing for weeks, ordering extra supplies and ingredients to prepare for both holidays. They have also altered typical traditions as the holidays coincide.

“We used to do a “Pal-entines Day,” like Valentine’s but it’s for the boys or, you know, anyone that is non-binary, and it was always a big hit for us. We aren’t doing the event this year with the Super Bowl,” Laoo says.

Like JJs, the Abingdon-based Moon Dog Brick Oven is preparing for the big weekend.

“Here at Moon Dog, we have to really double down on the wings and then some. Last year, we had an order of 1,200 wings that ran out that day,” Manager Andrew Hatcher said, of last year’s Super Bowl Sunday. “This year, ordered three to four times as much as we usually would.”

Hatcher says the key to maximizing business success this weekend is balance.

“With Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day so close together, it’s like a birthday close to Christmas. If you focus on one thing too much, then people celebrating the other might feel excluded,” he said.

In Bristol, Alfredo’s and Blackbird Bakery are prepping for the busy weekend.

Alfredo’s is expecting to serve nearly 300 pizzas in a day and has ordered a 50% increase of ingredients to cover the weekend surge while Blackbird Bakery prepares for one of its three busiest days of the year.

Administrative Manager Beverly Matda, who is celebrating her 10th Valentine’s Day at Blackbird, said the holiday takes a lot of preparation.

“We start planning and preparing weeks before Valentine’s Day. Most of our kitchen staff is working six to seven days per week in order to bake and prepare hundreds of desserts for our customers,” she said. “In the past, we’ve had people wait in line for up to an hour on a Valentine Saturday.”

While Matda does not expect Super Bowl Sunday to affect Blackbird’s Valentine business, as the bakery is closed on Sundays, she did mention that staffing shortages have affected production and could affect wait times in line for pick up.

“We do not have the number of staff that we have had in the past or would like to have. … But the staff we have has come together to make sure all orders are fulfilled, cases are being stocked, and doughnuts made, goodies baked and decorated,” Matda said. “We will try our best to make sure that everyone who comes in can find something yummy for themselves, to share, or a gift.”