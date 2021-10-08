Local pediatrician supports vaccines for kids

An area pediatrician recommends that parents vaccinate younger children against COVID-19 once that is approved and becomes available, but he recognizes some hesitancy remains.

Dr. Joseph Ley, a pediatrician with Holston Medical Group, said Thursday he has heard from a number of parents who want to vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 and 11 once the Pfizer vaccine becomes available to that age group.

On Wednesday, the manufacturer asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant an emergency use authorization to vaccinate children ages 5-11 — similar to the approval given for children ages 12-17. The FDA will have to decide whether the shots are safe and effective in elementary school-age children. An independent expert panel is scheduled to review the evidence Oct. 26.

“We are seeing a good number of people get the vaccine — not everybody,” Ley said of 12- to 17-year-old patients. “There is some hesitancy out there, but we are seeing more; especially since delta has affected kids more, we’ve seen an uptick in getting the vaccine.

“We’re definitely seeing some interest among people in the [younger] school-age range — some quite anxious about when can we possibly get this for our school-agers because they have to be in school around other kids but have not been able to vaccinate,” Ley said.