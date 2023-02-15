EMORY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education has awarded a $200,000 grant to establish the Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School (SWVA-HEALS) program.

The grant is part of a statewide effort to address the workforce shortage in healthcare, officials said Wednesday during a press conference on the Emory & Henry College campus.

The private liberal arts college will help run the lab school for area high school students in conjunction with several Southwest Virginia school systems, according to Lou Fincher, senior vice president and dean of the Emory & Henry College school of health sciences.

The lab school is aimed at providing local students a pathway into careers in nursing and the health sciences.

"Our overall goal is to increase the number of high school students who graduate in Southwest Virginia, who end up choosing to be in the health care profession and practicing here in Southwest Virginia," Fincher said. "By increasing the number of health care professionals in this region, we, in turn, know that we'll increase the overall health of this region."

The SWVA-HEALS program will be available for 10th- to 12th-graders attending classes in Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties; the city of Bristol, Virginia; and the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School.

Dennis Carter, the Smyth County, Va. superintendent, highlighted how important this program and others like it are.

"We're talking about adolescents that we're working within K-12. That's an unusual and sometimes awkward place for people to be anyway. We love them dearly. They're fresh, they're excited, they're open," Carter said. "To consider the capacity of human resources that are available for a student who is exploring and going to make, potentially to be into this field for the rest of their lives. This is beyond a gift. It's extraordinary."

The program is set to start at the beginning of the next school year. Fincher said that there is still a lot of logistical work to be done before then. He said they are currently discussing different class formats so lab school classes don't conflict with students' regular school schedules.

"There is still a lot of planning of logistics to take place," Fincher said. "We are now launching the plane and building it as we take off. But what we have discussed, at this point, are half-day programs, and that might mean rotating cohorts of students."

Students participating in the program will have the option of taking classes at three locations: the E&H health sciences campus in Marion, the Henderson School in Marion and the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center in Abingdon.

David Matlock, the agency head and executive director of the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center, expressed his excitement at the growing number of career paths that Southwest Virginia students now have as local educational institutions work together to provide more opportunities in the region.

"We are excited about this opportunity to join Emory & Henry and all of these partners. As we take the first steps in serving our students in growing the pipeline of high school students who are interested in careers in health," Matlock said. "We look forward to coming back to you in the very near future and reporting some great data and some success stories of how we've served the citizens of Southwest Virginia."