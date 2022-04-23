Local high school artists exhibit their works in a juried competition at Bristol Public Library now through May 8

If You Go » What: Art in Public Places’ ArtEx 2022 Student Art Exhibition » When: Now through Sunday, May 8 » Where: Bristol Public Library, 701 Goode St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-645-8780 » Web and video: www.facebook.com/aippbristol/

BRISTOL, Va. — Blue eyes gazed as if into the soul of another. Two brilliantly yellow sunflowers bookend a harrowing skull. An old man, lines like roads cut deeply into his face, projects serenity.

Thoughts, provocative to poignant, magnify within 85 works of art on display now through Sunday, May 8, at the Bristol Public Library in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

Created by students in art classes from seven local high schools, works of art from the painted to the sculpted compete in a juried art competition led by ArtEx. A committee of Bristol’s Art in Public Places, ArtEx will have a reception and announcement of awards today at 2 p.m. in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room at the library.

“We have good participation and fabulous talent this year,” Ken Oster, chair of ArtEx, said.

Neither Sunday’s reception nor awards ceremony is open to the general public. However, the public is invited to have a look at the art at any time during the library’s operating hours.

“I take great satisfaction when the students realize that we respect what they created,” Barbara Niemczak, longtime committee member of ArtEx and past committee chair, said. “I admire what they did.”

Participating schools include Virginia’s Abingdon High School, John Battle High School, and Virginia High School. Tennessee schools involved range from Bristol’s Tennessee High School to Blountville’s West Ridge High School, Bluff City’s Sullivan East High School, and Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School. Art from up to 16 students per school were permitted.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Niemczak said.

Niemczak, a retired English teacher who taught for more than two decades at Sullivan East High, marveled as she observed the array of art recently. She even wiped a tear or two away, struck as she was by the multitude of creations.

Such work, she added, can indeed foster confidence in the youngsters — particularly when their art earns accolades and compliments.

“It’s one of the reasons we do this,” Niemczak said.

Categories include oil, acrylic, watercolor/gouache, mixed media, ink/marker, pencil/charcoal, colored pencils/pastels, and 3D-sculpture.

Winning entries, including those in categories Best in Show and by age group, will be awarded cash prizes of up to $250. All entries will receive a certificate of congratulations.

“It’s validation of their work,” Niemczak said. “It gives them a good deal of confidence.”

Committee member Lucia Schneider stood alongside Niemczak and Oster Tuesday. Reverence, hushed yet omnipresent, accompanied their journey amid the student-created art.

“We’re giving them an opportunity to express themselves,” Schneider said. “It might be crazy to say, but it takes you back to the days when you were a kid and you had dreams and imagination.”

Suddenly, Oster froze. He stepped closer to the wall, leaned forward, and gazed momentarily at a particular painting.

“Look!” Oster said.

Wonderstruck, he beheld an entry titled “Sunflowers for Ukraine,” created by Kai Smith.

“Absolutely,” Oster said, “that child cares about human lives.”

Nearby, Zachary Hayes’ dazzling oil “Always Watching” prompted pleasant gasps and considerable thought. About 20 feet away, Grace Addison’s “Completely and Perfectly Incandescently Happy” conjures images of springtime renewal and young love in bloom.

Statements, bold to subtle and spirited bound from the selections of art. The student artists have substantial points to make and ponderous things to say.

“The world needs some rebel spirits,” Niemczak said. “What would the world do without them?”

Oster nodded. Art and those of whom create art matter. Sometimes art communicates that which people would like to say if only they knew how to say what they feel and think.

“Art gives kids an emotional outlet,” Oster said.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.