Local funeral homes to serve under Heritage Family

Three of Bristol’s most recognizable funeral homes have joined forces.

Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Akard Funeral Home and Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services are now serving under the umbrella of Heritage Family Services.

David W. Akard III will be the manager of the group while Melinda Akard, Bambi Akard, Rae Akard and Sid Oakley will continue to serve with the Heritage Family, Oakley said.

“When you join another funeral home, you require less vehicles,” said Oakley, 74, a funeral director and a co-founder of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home.

“There are synergies involved when associates can have their days off,” Oakley said. “And I think David Akard III has more motivation than for just one funeral home. He is a very capable leader for our group.”

Oakley said the company will be based in Elizabethton, Tennessee, though it is a merger of Bristol-based funeral homes.

The funeral homes are also slated to retain their original names.

“These are names that the Bristol community trusts,” Oakley said. “I don’t think anyone involved in this merger would not want to take on somebody whose name was not revered in this community. They have earned their trust in treating people right.”