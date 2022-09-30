Local forecast for Ian remains basically unchanged

As Hurricane Ian makes its way across South Carolina, Tim Doyle, a National Weather Service meteorologist based out of Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities could see winds up to 50 mph, might have more of an impact than the rain as the storm gets closer.

"The winds might be more of an impact than the rain because the amounts are not as high as they were forecast earlier," Doyle said. "We've got a wind advisory out for the higher elevations for gusts of winds of about 20 to 33 miles per hour, as high as 40 to 50. Especially around places like the higher mountains to the east, like in Johnson County, and then the higher elevations of Washington County and Scott County, where Clinch Mountain and High Knob have higher elevations over 4,000 feet. They're going to have higher gusts, and that's going to be mainly tonight."

In terms of rainfall, Doyle projected that there will be less rain than initially expected.

"The amount of rain is not as high as they were forecasting earlier," Doyle said. "Some areas to the west of Tri-Cities may only get a half (inch) or so and then, right around Bristol, Kingsport around an inch and then a little bit more over Johnson City. The mountains (in the) Southeast may get a possible one to two inches, maybe one to two inches going towards Smyth County into Washington and Russell counties."

As of Friday night, Ian had made a second U.S. landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

The region received some drizzle from Ian's large cloud mass on through Friday but the bulk of rain from the storm as expected in the area Friday night and Saturday. Rain is currently forecast to occur off and on on Sunday as well before the storm clears the area Monday.