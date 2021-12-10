 Skip to main content
Local food bank joins Tenn. governor to decorate tree
Local food bank joins Tenn. governor to decorate tree

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee joined four other nonprofit organizations recently at the Tennessee governor’s mansion to decorate one of five Christmas trees.

Other nonprofits included Layman Lessons Ministries, Street Hope TN, Youth Villages and Yon the Fly. The groups decorated trees with Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee, according to a news release.

Self-guided holiday tours at the mansion will be held Friday through Sunday, and then from Dec. 16-19. The tours are free, but reservations are required. Guests are invited to bring items to donate to the nonprofit organizations, the release states.

Those interested can contact the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee at 423-279-0430.

