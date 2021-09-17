Local first responders honor fallen U.S. soldier

A fallen East Tennessee soldier was transported through the Mountain Empire on Thursday while en route to his final resting place in northern Virginia.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was one of 13 American service members and 60 Afghanistan civilians killed last month in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The terrorist group ISIS-K detonated a bomb as Americans worked to evacuate about 124,000 people from Afghanistan after the fall of the national government to the Taliban, according to Associated Press reports.

Knauss’ body was flown from Kabul to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, then to Tennessee for a memorial at Gibbs High School on Sept. 11. Knauss graduated from Gibbs in 2016.

On Thursday, a procession of vehicles, including one transporting Knauss’ body, traveled from Knoxville to Arlington National Cemetery. Before noon, his body passed through Bristol on Interstate 81.

Members of the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and Bristol Virginia Fire Department came together atop an overpass, with their trucks flying the American flag, as the motorcade passed through the community.