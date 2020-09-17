Local colleges listed in annual U.S. News rankings

Emory & Henry College, another Southwest Virginia school in the national liberal arts college category, was ranked 154th overall. The college was also ranked 103rd for social mobility. A news release from the college states that about half of incoming students this fall were eligible for Pell Grants.

Additionally, E&H President John Wells said the college uses merit scholarships, need-based aid and other alternatives to debt to make education more affordable and accessible.

“We’ve always been a college of opportunity and have worked hard to minimize debt for our students in need,” Wells said.

Bristol, Tennessee’s King University was ranked 47th overall out of 134 regional institutions in the South. The school was also ranked third in terms of the value of education it offers and 28th among schools that participate in federal initiatives that help veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees.

Matt Roberts, provost of King, said this year’s recognition highlights the university’s standards for academic excellence.

“King’s ranking among the top three best value regional universities is a strong testament to the quality academic programming and affordable degree options we are proud to offer to our students,” Roberts said.