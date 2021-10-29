Local cities: Halloween festivities may be held all weekend long

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, local children are expected to enjoy the spooky festivities all weekend long.

The city of Bristol, Virginia recognizes Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year, according to Capt. Darryl Milligan with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Milligan said the city understands that some churches and organizations are holding trunk-or-treat events Saturday.

“We are scheduling extra patrols both nights just for safety and any traffic issues and urge motorist citizens to be aware there may be trick-or-treaters out both nights.”

Milligan noted that people should drive with caution this weekend, and pedestrians should wear reflective clothing that shows up better at night.

“We also recommend parents inspect their children’s candy before letting them eat it, just trying to verify no tampering,” Milligan said.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department will not host its annual Trunk or Treat event this year due to COVID-19 concerns and safety issues. The department said in a statement that it hopes the popular event returns next year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Abingdon, Virginia, the community will also observe Halloween on Sunday, per the Town Council’s decision.