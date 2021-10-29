 Skip to main content
Local cities: Halloween festivities may be held all weekend long
Local cities: Halloween festivities may be held all weekend long

Halloween Festivities

Children attend a Trunk or Treat event at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as employees dressed as crash test dummies hand out candy. Activities will go on all weekend for 2021.

 BHC File Photo

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, local children are expected to enjoy the spooky festivities all weekend long.

The city of Bristol, Virginia recognizes Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year, according to Capt. Darryl Milligan with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Milligan said the city understands that some churches and organizations are holding trunk-or-treat events Saturday.

“We are scheduling extra patrols both nights just for safety and any traffic issues and urge motorist citizens to be aware there may be trick-or-treaters out both nights.”

Milligan noted that people should drive with caution this weekend, and pedestrians should wear reflective clothing that shows up better at night.

“We also recommend parents inspect their children’s candy before letting them eat it, just trying to verify no tampering,” Milligan said.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department will not host its annual Trunk or Treat event this year due to COVID-19 concerns and safety issues. The department said in a statement that it hopes the popular event returns next year.

In Abingdon, Virginia, the community will also observe Halloween on Sunday, per the Town Council’s decision.

The town Police Department said adults should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds, flashlights and glow sticks are encouraged, and families should only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

“Pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween,” the department said.

The agency asks trick-or-treaters to stay in a group and communicate where they will be going. They also advise those walking around their neighborhood to use reflective tape for costumes and bags. Carrying a cellphone is also a good idea, as is only walking on well-lit streets and using the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, police said people should walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

Per Abingdon town ordinance, all trick-or-treating must be concluded by 10 p.m.

The city of Bristol, Tennessee doesn’t regulate Halloween festivities. Officials noted that they’ve recently been contacted by many residents about the proper day and time for activities this weekend. The city said it is up to each individual organization and residential neighborhood to decide the most appropriate and convenient time.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday at 5 p.m. at the track at Blountville Middle School. Everyone is invited.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

