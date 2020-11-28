Local business prepare for Small Business Saturday amid pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Black Friday was conceived to highlight major retail business in America. Small Business Saturday followed as a way to uplift locally owned stores.

Then 2020 dawned, and along came COVID-19.

Against the backdrop of 2020’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, a range of opinions awash downtown Bristol as Christmas nears and storeowners hope to recoup a portion of the year’s losses. Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott outlined the extent to which the pandemic has affected local businesses thus far.

“COVID has drastically impacted downtown Bristol business,” Elliott said. “They’re all fighting for survival this holiday season.”

Nonetheless, a modicum of measured optimism punctuated Elliott’s forecast for this season of holiday shopping in downtown Bristol. For one, she said that a concerted plan is afoot to elongate Small Business Saturday such to extend well into the month of December.

For instance, she said that downtown businesses will feature a range of sales during the course of the next month. In years past, such bargains were most often encapsulated by Small Business Saturday, which traditionally follows the day after Black Friday.