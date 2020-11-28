Local business prepare for Small Business Saturday amid pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Black Friday was conceived to highlight major retail business in America. Small Business Saturday followed as a way to uplift locally owned stores.
Then 2020 dawned, and along came COVID-19.
Against the backdrop of 2020’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, a range of opinions awash downtown Bristol as Christmas nears and storeowners hope to recoup a portion of the year’s losses. Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott outlined the extent to which the pandemic has affected local businesses thus far.
“COVID has drastically impacted downtown Bristol business,” Elliott said. “They’re all fighting for survival this holiday season.”
Nonetheless, a modicum of measured optimism punctuated Elliott’s forecast for this season of holiday shopping in downtown Bristol. For one, she said that a concerted plan is afoot to elongate Small Business Saturday such to extend well into the month of December.
For instance, she said that downtown businesses will feature a range of sales during the course of the next month. In years past, such bargains were most often encapsulated by Small Business Saturday, which traditionally follows the day after Black Friday.
“We’re hoping that by extending this promotion throughout the holiday season, we’ll add some extra oomph,” Elliott said. “We want our community to have as much time as possible to support local businesses.”
Like a jar of homemade blackberry butter plucked from the shelves of Karen Hester’s Cranberry Lane shop, those are delectable words for the longtime merchant. For 21 years, Hester has operated the store on State Street in Bristol, Virginia.
Never, she said, has she experienced a time to compare with the current climate.
“Certainly being closed in April and May, it was a real hit,” said Hester, who also owns sweets eatery Southern Churn, which operates next door to Cranberry Lane. “Our business thrives on tourism. When we first started back up at the end of May, first of June, we didn’t have those tourists, which was tough.”
Hester paused a moment.
“Now,” she said, “we’ve got Christmas.”
Scents of Christmas, courtesy shelves adorned with such items as candles, permeated Cranberry Lane on Monday afternoon.
“I’m afraid we’re not going to see what we saw in years past,” Hester said. “It was literally elbow-to-elbow in here. Frankly, (Small Business Saturday) was our largest sales day of the year.”
That was then, ghosts of Christmas past circa downtown Bristol.
Nowadays, as caution takes further hold, Hester and Elliott said that fewer people seem eager to venture out of doors and into businesses crowded or not.
Hugh Testerman, owner of Blakley-Mitchell Clothing Co., located a few doors removed from Hester’s Cranberry Lane, said business has dropped inside his store about 15% during 2020.
“Small Business Saturday, it’s a basic Saturday for us,” said Testerman, whose shop on State Street has been in business since 1961. Blakley-Mitchell dates to 1933.
“We do get a lot of tourists,” Testerman said. “I don’t think anything is going to spike for us at Christmas. A lot of our stuff (from suppliers) never came in. A lot of stuff wasn’t sent because of the pandemic.”
Amid the King Kong online retail presence of Amazon, local businesses are adapting to sell their goods via e-commerce routes.
For instance, in lieu of waves of shoe-leather business traffic, goods from Hester’s Cranberry Lane and Southern Churn are being marketed online. Hester said that she regularly updates her Facebook pages such to provide avenues of ways for people locally and beyond to make purchases.
“We have pretty robust Facebook and Instagram pages,” Hester said. “We post products online all the time. People from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana come through all the time. We ship out of here every day.”
Hester said that such products as Bristol-branded items to homemade fudge sells briskly online.
“We’ve been in business with Southern Churn for six years,” she said. “We’ve made more than 100,000 pounds of fudge this year. Oh, it’s amazing! We sell a lot of fudge. We shipped that out a lot this year.”
Time, the ultimate arbiter, will in time detail the extent to which downtown businesses succeed or not during this holiday shopping season and beyond. Neighborhood retailers need us, Elliott said. And, she added, we need them.
“These merchants are your neighbors,” Elliott said. “They need you now more than ever before.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
