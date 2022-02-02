Local Boy Scouts to collect food

Local Boy Scouts throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will be collecting food this month for area food banks.

The Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America, which is based in Johnson City, is partnering with Food City, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia to fight hunger in the region during the annual Scouting for Food initiative, according to a news release. The Scouting for Food event will take place Feb. 5-12. Local Scout Units and Food City will have donation drop-off locations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Before last year, Scouts collected items in the fall and picked them up door-to-door.

Greg Leitch, Scout executive and CEO, said the Scouting for Food date change was a combination of factors. He said local food banks had asked for more help post-holiday season, such as the beginning of the year, rather than the fall.

Leitch said the organization also wanted to involve local churches during the Scout Sunday events. The organization also wanted to include the food drive drop points with the Continuous Campfire events around the region, he said.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no door-to-door collections.

The event coincides with Scout Anniversary Week.

Feeding Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee report serving more than 149,000 people with food insecurity the region, the release states. These families were uncertain of having, or unable to acquire, enough food to meet the needs of all their members. Every community in the country is home to families who face hunger, but rural communities are especially hard hit, the release states. Many of those families that will face food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and rely on local food banks and other programs for support.

“People in our region depend on drives like this to stock local food shelves and ensure they are always able to provide families with the food they need,” the release states. “Now more than ever, it is important to find safe ways to continue to partner with our local food banks to help those families with food insecurities.”

People interested in donating, can drop off nonperishable or shelf-stable items like canned soup, meats, stews, fruits, vegetables and milk. Avoid donating things like perishable items in the drop-off bins inside the store.

Individuals can also check out SequoyahCouncil.org/SFF for a list of drop-off locations.

Food banks are in need of items that are difficult to collect such as milk, fresh produce, meat and bread. Residents are recommended to make monetary donations for such items. To do so, visit the Sequoyah Council website.

