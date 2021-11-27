 Skip to main content
Local artist casts colorful eye over scenes of nature in art exhibit
ABINGDON, Va. — Patricia “Pat” Ringley McCarthy keeps it real.

She’s a painter. She’s a teacher. And she knows what it’s like to maintain a marriage; she’s been with her husband, Henry, for 56 years.

McCarthy grew up in Bristol — on both sides of the Tennessee-Virginia border.

She lived with a grandfather for a while on Moore Street in Virginia. And she lived with her mama for a while on Anderson Street in Tennessee.

“I would wander all over Bristol and be with my aunts and uncles and all kinds of pets,” she recalled. “They had all kinds of pets. They had everything from snakes to monkeys.”

McCarthy graduated from Tennessee High School in 1961. She picked up a degree at East Tennessee State University in 1965 and also met her husband.

In later years, she taught English at the high school level. She also taught at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

All the while, she painted.

“I love painting. I always have,” she said.

Until a couple of years ago, the McCarthy couple had a house in Abingdon.

Today, they live in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

And she paints — just like she did when she had a studio while living in the woods of North Carolina’s High Country, where a black snake would come into her studio, the 78-year-old McCarthy said with a laugh.

McCarthy has also had a studio at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

Now, she’s showing her work at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics on Main Street through the holiday season.

“Most of my paintings are nature-based. I do some figure painting,” she said.

McCarthy said she has been painting “all the time in COVID. What else could you do?”

The painter is showing off 20 pieces at this show, including a few abstracts.

Her show’s theme is “Real and Imagined.”

“These are all real subjects,” she said. “It’s patterned in an abstract way, but you can easily tell what it is.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

If You Go

Patricia Ringley McCarthy is displaying her art with an artist opening Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m., at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics, 152 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia.

“Real and Imagined” will hang and be offered for sale through Jan. 31. For more information, call 276- 628-1486 or visit barrphotographics.com.

