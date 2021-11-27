Local artist casts colorful eye over scenes of nature in art exhibit

ABINGDON, Va. — Patricia “Pat” Ringley McCarthy keeps it real.

She’s a painter. She’s a teacher. And she knows what it’s like to maintain a marriage; she’s been with her husband, Henry, for 56 years.

McCarthy grew up in Bristol — on both sides of the Tennessee-Virginia border.

She lived with a grandfather for a while on Moore Street in Virginia. And she lived with her mama for a while on Anderson Street in Tennessee.

“I would wander all over Bristol and be with my aunts and uncles and all kinds of pets,” she recalled. “They had all kinds of pets. They had everything from snakes to monkeys.”

McCarthy graduated from Tennessee High School in 1961. She picked up a degree at East Tennessee State University in 1965 and also met her husband.

In later years, she taught English at the high school level. She also taught at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

All the while, she painted.

“I love painting. I always have,” she said.

Until a couple of years ago, the McCarthy couple had a house in Abingdon.