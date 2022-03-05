Local antique stores provide look at broad range of treasures

Shopping in an antique store is like taking a step back in time.

Walking from booth to booth one can find tools, signage, furniture and toys that may have been seen before at a grandparent’s house, or found under the tree on a Christmas past.

There are also those mystery items where a perplexed shopper may spend several minutes hypothesizing what exactly the item was ever created to accomplish.

Unlike online shopping where customers typically search for one item, the local antique stores provide an opportunity to look for a broad range of treasures during a leisurely walk through the years.

Meredith Massie in just one of those local antique shoppers. She searches for antiques in a variety of stores from Bristol, Tennessee, to Abingdon, Virginia always looking for interesting items to add to her collections.

“I look for stuff for my kids and grandkids, and a lot of different things,” Massie, 62, said.

That “stuff” includes furniture and collectibles. She picks up what she wants among the 83 vendors at the Village Antique and Home Décor Mall off Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. She also shops among the two dozen vendors at Zephyr Antiques in Abingdon.

“And I have several friends who have booths at Willow Creek,” Massie said.

Willow Creek Antiques on State Street in Bristol, Virginia, ranks among one of the most popular antique stores in the greater Bristol region. Going on 20 years in business, it’s also one of the oldest.

Massie likes to collect “a little bit of everything,” she said.

“I love American furniture. It’s fun. Half of it is about the hunt,” she said. “And it’s getting a good deal on something. I’m a collector of a lot of things, but not anything in particular.”

Like Massie, Susan Patrick also can’t get enough of collecting antiques. The 55-year-old Abingdon resident has a few favorite antique stores like Willow Creek in Bristol, Virginia and Foxglove in Abingdon.

Made to Last

Count Ronnie Gentry in that same hunt-and-gather mode of antique hunter. But while Massie and Patrick do not deal in antiques, Gentry does, and in more place than one.

A few days a week, Gentry works at Grand Antiques on State Street. He’s been there since the place opened 18 years ago at the site of what was once a furniture store.

Gentry maintains one of 34 booths at Grand. He has another booth at Willow Creek, just a few doors down the street. He also works one day a week at the recently-opened Antiques on Euclid, near the old campus of Virginia Intermont College.

Once a Bristol resident, Gentry now lives at Kingsport, Tennessee. At 79, he sells antique furniture at his booths at both Grand and Willow Creek. In terms of furniture, antique tables or dressers made of an actual wood, are “known to last,” Gentry said.

“We have a lot of out of town customers. We have a lot of bus tours. And we have a lot of different things,” he said. “We have furniture, but we also have a lot of different things, too, like glassware.”

Vinyl record albums – now making a comeback after being discarded for decades with the rise of the compact disc – are also something commonly found at local antique stores. The throwback music source now routinely sells for $5 to $40 each. Gentry said albums are one of the biggest attractions to bring young customers into an antique store.

Antique Mecca

For Downtown Bristol, antique stores provide a variety for shoppers while also giving large retail spaces a new lease on a life. That’s true in many downtowns in the area, including Kingsport and Johnson City.

“It’s kind of like our breweries. They all have their own personality,” Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, said.

In all, Elliott said there are at least four antique stores in the downtown district, plus another half-dozen or so across both Bristol’s.

“We don’t highlight the antique stores. We just have them,” she said. “Our community loves shopping at antique stores. That drives foot traffic by having them in our downtown footprint. And that’s year-round local traffic, too.”

Goin’ Up Willow Creek

Willow Creek Antiques opened in 2003. Here, you’ll still find the smiling face of Carol Absher at the front desk – even though she sold the business about five years ago to Tony Salyer.

“We have 60 stores, Absher said. “Each person rents their own space. And we sell everything for them.”

Vendors must follow guidelines as to what can be sold at Willow Creek, which ensures the quality of the inventory.

“We sell old toys, but they’re in good condition. All of our lamps have to work. Everything has to be in good working order,” Absher said.

She explained why antique stores remain a popular place to wonder back through the years while browsing through the various booths.

“People like something that’s one of a kind. You’re not going to find multiples in here. And we have many items that are 100 years old – or older,” she said.

For the owner, Salyer, the business is an appealing addiction to making the old new again.

“I enjoy working with people and teaching them some of the knowledge that I have,” he said.

Antiques on Euclid

Bonnie VonDeck grew up in Connecticut and later moved to Florida. Now, she’s in Bristol, Virginia and has been operating Antiques on Euclid since May of 2021. The store offers about 5,000 square feet of space to browse for treasures.

VonDeck has dabbled in the antiques business for 40 years. In more recent times, she worked at Grand Antiques – with Gentry.

“We’ve been very successful in only a short amount of time, she said. “I’ve got a good clientele.”

She said the small store sells “a little bit of everything. “

“We have home decor and vintage furniture. And we have a lot of vintage records,” she said. “I think a lot of people are interested in vintage. That’s still popular. And I think people are all about memories.”

Memories can be found on every aisle of these stores.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.