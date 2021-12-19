Live stage shows return to local theaters in time for Christmas season

Kim Morgan Dean takes on a tough but funny role as Mary in the “Twelve Dates of Christmas.”
The Barter Theatre actress stars in the one-woman play called “Twelve Dates of Christmas” this holiday season at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre off Interstate 81’s Exit 13.
Out in the cold, she keeps warm with battery-powered heaters inside her clothes.
Dean, 37, relishes the role of a woman who lost her fiancé and wound up with a dozen dud dates with other men.
“It walks through her hilarious 12 dates,” said Barter Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown.
Dean’s monologue meanders through crazy characters, challenging her to reproduce conversations on stage — all the while spreading some Christmas cheer, the actress said.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever done a one-person show, she said.
And if she flubs a line or starts finding her dialogue going down a rabbit hole, well, being on stage all by herself, she says she has “no one to save me.”
Challenging? Yes.
But Dean loves it.
“It’s about Mary getting to enjoy the holidays again after a year of horrible holidays,” she said. “This is a new way of finding the joy. And it’s fresh.”
Back at Barter
Just like the character of Mary comes back to life after a lost year, so has the Barter Theatre.
The Abingdon institution began staging shows at the Moonlite in the summer of 2020 amid coronavirus concerns about operating indoors at its main stage playhouse on Main Street in Abingdon.
Actors continue to use the Moonlite this year through Wednesday to stage the adult “Twelve Dates of Christmas” (recommended for a PG-13 audience) plus the children’s sing-along show called “Jingle All the Way.”
The Barter’s Smith Stage at the Barter Playhouse (“Stage Two”) remains closed, Brown said.
Yet the main stage now features “A Christmas Story” through Dec. 29. That show premiered about a month ago. And ticket sales have been healthy, Brown said.
Indoor shows first returned with “Frankenstein” in September.
Still, health precautions are in place.
Patrons must show proof of being vaccinated or have a recent negative test for COVID-19, Brown said.
Actors are required to be vaccinated, she said.
Actors perform on stage without masks but audience members are encouraged to wear masks during shows, Brown said.
“People can request distant seats if they want,” Brown said.
Staging shows at the Moonlite for more than a year has helped keep the Barter Theatre alive, Brown said.
But being back in the main theater had been a longtime goal.
“We can see that things are getting better and better,” Brown said. “We are feeling really good about next year.”
Back in Bristol
Down in Bristol, Tennessee, Samantha Gray also remains optimistic as her troupe wraps up the Christmas season this week at Theatre Bristol.
An afternoon show is scheduled for today with a performance of “Christmas Classics,” said Gray, the executive director of Theatre Bristol.
This double feature stars amateur actors performing “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Little Match Girl.”
The two shows are classics, Gray said.
“And we think it’s important to do them,” she said.
This marks the first show that Theatre Bristol has staged at the ARTspace in nearly two years — due to COVID-19, Gray said.
“Coming back is great. Each time, I share with the crowd about being back after two years, the audience erupts in applause,” she said.
With COVID-19 restrictions, audiences are limited to 40 people, Gray said.
Yet, there is another way to see actors perform in downtown Bristol.
Along the windows of Theatre Bristol on State Street, volunteer actors perform silent scenes as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves of the North Pole. These live-action holiday performances continue this week on Sunday (2-5 p.m.), Tuesday and Wednesday (5-7:30 p.m.).
“The window scenes feature actors showing a traditional Santa and Mrs. Claus’ world,” Gray said. “Santa is at home.”