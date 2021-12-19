Live stage shows return to local theaters in time for Christmas season

“It walks through her hilarious 12 dates,” said Barter Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown.

Dean’s monologue meanders through crazy characters, challenging her to reproduce conversations on stage — all the while spreading some Christmas cheer, the actress said.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done a one-person show, she said.

And if she flubs a line or starts finding her dialogue going down a rabbit hole, well, being on stage all by herself, she says she has “no one to save me.”

Challenging? Yes.

But Dean loves it.

“It’s about Mary getting to enjoy the holidays again after a year of horrible holidays,” she said. “This is a new way of finding the joy. And it’s fresh.”

Back at Barter

Just like the character of Mary comes back to life after a lost year, so has the Barter Theatre.

The Abingdon institution began staging shows at the Moonlite in the summer of 2020 amid coronavirus concerns about operating indoors at its main stage playhouse on Main Street in Abingdon.