Lighting up with creativity

BRISTOL, Va. — Students in Eileene Allison’s tech class at Virginia Middle School are letting their creative lights shine as part of a project to make lamps out of recycled and new materials.

Allison divided the students into groups of four, with each receiving a lamp kit. Brie Harris, one of the students, explained some of the guidelines they were given for the project and what she and her fellow classmates have learned.

“It (the lamps) couldn’t be wider than 9 inches and taller than 18 inches,” Harris said. “We learned how to wire a lightbulb, so that’s nice.”

Students were given the freedom to design their own lamp and decide on the material they wanted to use, which included everything from paper mache, plastic cups, cardboard, water bottles and in Cora Thompson’s case, old books, to make lamps.

“Ms. Allison gave me the idea if I stack books to make the actual base of the lamp, and I’m going to stick the socket with the light through it, and then I’m going to use the old pages, and, I’m thinking, hot glue them together to make a shade on top,” Thompson said.

Allison is proud of how her students have engaged with the project.

“Some of my students have really surprised me. They’ve really taken an interest. Students that have never really taken any interest in anything, wanted to take an interest in this and everyone is working, and everyone’s actively engaging,” she said. “I think that’s what I’m most surprised about.”

For Allison, the aim of the project was to have students see the value in objects they would otherwise discard as trash.

In order to fund the project, Allison turned to a website called Donor’s Choose, which she described as GoFundMe for teachers. The CBS TV show “Young Sheldon” matched each donation the lamp project received on the site.

Once all lamps are completed, they will be displayed on Virginia Middle School’s social media to have the community vote on which is the best design.

Thompson wants the community who will view and vote on the lamps to know, “We might be a small town and kind of in the middle of nowhere, if were being honest. But we can do things. We’re middle schoolers, but we can do things.”