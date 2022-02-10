Light snow may be on the way into the Bristol region again

Snow could be on the way again for the greater Bristol region this weekend.

“We do have some chances on Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s going to be very light,” Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said.

That forecast was seconded by Kevin Myatt, a weather columnist for The Roanoke Times.

Myatt predicts a possibility of snow, “though likely light,” he said.

A weather system is coming from the northwest.

“It’s not anything super organized,” Wasilewski said. “It’s like moisture getting squashed out with a cold front coming through.”

Yet this will also combine with upper-level winds from the Arctic jet stream, Wasilewski said.

“It’s not anything as organized as some of the other systems we’ve seen,” he said.

For Bristol, the forecast calls for showers Saturday afternoon, turning to snow early Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

Wasilewski said to expect snow Sunday morning.

“It looks like it will probably taper off on Sunday morning. It may just be a three- to five-hour period of snow showers, and taper off just after sunrise.”

Flurries will likely linger through Sunday afternoon, he said.

Sunday’s high will be above freezing in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Accumulation in the valleys of the greater Bristol region could be as much as a half inch of snow to multiple inches of snow on the mountaintops of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia at High Knob, Roan Mountain and Whitetop Mountain.

Isolated snow showers and flurries are also expected Monday morning with temperatures in the teens.

“We’re just kind of expecting flurries,” Wasilewski said. “Even in the mountains, we’re looking at maybe only a dusting on early Monday morning.”

Next week, temperatures are expected to be above normal in the 50s and 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

