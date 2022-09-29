Less rain but more wind from Ian projected to start Friday and continue into Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. – As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards South Carolina, Brandon Wasilewski, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities should begin receiving heavy rain from the storm Friday night that will continue into Saturday.

"Based on the change in the track and really just the timing as well. You know, I think your heaviest rain is probably going to fall probably Friday night into Saturday. There's still going to be some stuff lingering on Sunday," Wasilewski said.

Wasilewski pointed out there is a possibility that the amount of rainfall decreases from three inches of rain projected Wednesday to the currently projected two inches, is attributed to the forecasted increase in wind strength that could reach up to 40 mph in Virginia.

"It's probably going to be closer to like two inches, I would say, I mean, definitely in like the areas south of the Tri-Cities area, towards the mountains, we'll probably see over three inches. But, it's definitely looking lower overall," Wasilewski said. "We're probably looking at winds gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour. Could potentially get close to 40 in some spots, especially up in Virginia, we definitely could get 40 or so up there."

Despite the incoming tropical storm, the Country Thunder Festival, which is taking place at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, is set to continue as planned, with Morgan Benoit, the digital media specialist for Country Thunder, saying that just like last year when it rained, the show will go on.

"Rain or shine were gonna go on," Benoit said. "We had rain last year, and people still had a great time."

Benoit did recommend that attendees come prepared for the rain and highlighted that they would be monitoring the weather, particularly for any signs of strong winds or thunder throughout the two-day event.

"Obviously, the lightning and wind, we're watching for that. It is important to us. We want to make sure that it's still an appropriate time to have this event with the weather conditions. So, we're monitoring it. We'll make announcements if needed," Benoit said. "Everyone should bring their own rain gear. Our festival merch might have some for sale, but there's gonna be a lot of people here, and we don't have that many available. So, bring your own."

In contrast with County Thunder's decision to move forward with the concert without any changes, Emory & Henry College has rescheduled various events that are set to take place during their homecoming this weekend. From their Saturday football game against Catawba College, which has been moved to Friday at 3 p.m., to E&H's swimming team moving its Friday meet against Carson-Newman to Saturday at 10 a.m.

E&H Men's Rugby team will now be playing its match against the University of Richmond on Saturday at 1 p.m.