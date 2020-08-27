Legal action possible in BRMC incident

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus on Wednesday asked the state of Tennessee to investigate whether criminal charges are warranted in an operating room incident that resulted in the removal of the CEO and a heart doctor at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Staubus submitted his request to W. Reeves Johnson, president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners.
In the incident, former hospital CEO Greg Neal made an initial incision on a surgical patient. Neal, who isn’t a licensed physician, was asked to resign last week.
Neal was invited to make the initial cut by Dr. Nathan Smith, a cardiothoracic surgeon who joined the CVA Heart Institute in July. Smith was fired last week after an internal investigation was spurred by a complaint filed by a health system team member.
Neal said Monday he was in the operating room to observe the procedure and he regrets getting involved.
“Pursuant to the laws governing the practice of medicine in the state of Tennessee, I am deferring to the Board of Medical Examiners to investigate any alleged criminal violation of Title 63, chapter 6 of the Tennessee code by Greg Neal, former CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center,” Staubus wrote.
The code section says members of the board “shall investigate any supposed violation of this chapter and report to the proper district attorney general all the cases that in the judgment of such member or members warrant prosecution.”
It defines practice of medicine as any person who “treats or professes to diagnose, treat, operates on or prescribes for any physical ailment or any physical injury to or deformity of another.”
With the letter, Staubus included a copy of a Bristol Herald Courier story about the incident and a copy of the state law.
“Should the members of the Board of Medical Examiners determine that a violation of the chapter warrants criminal prosecution, please report the violation to my office for my review as well as a review by the Sullivan County grand jury, should the findings of your investigation merit such action,” Staubus wrote in the letter.
Ballad Health on Wednesday said: “Ballad Health policies are in place to protect patients from harm. When a potential violation occurs, we investigate and report to the appropriate regulatory agencies as required. In the case of recent events at Bristol Regional Medical Center, we took appropriate action to protect our patients and reported these violations to the appropriate regulatory agencies.
A Tennessee Department of Health spokesman declined comment Tuesday regarding a possible investigation, which would then go before the state Board of Medical Examiners.
“Any complaint and/or investigation is confidential unless and until the board takes action,” spokesman Bill Christian wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier.
