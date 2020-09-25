 Skip to main content
Lee Shillito honored posthumously by the Tennessee Board of Regents
Lee Shillito honored posthumously by the Tennessee Board of Regents

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - A. Lee Shillito was posthumously named by the Tennessee Board of Regents as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2020 on Thursday, a news release from Northeast State Community College states.

Shillito’s family received the award in his name at the unveiling of the Lee Shillito Entrepreneurial Center in the new Technical Education Complex on Northeast State Community Colleges’ Blountville campus. Recipients of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy are selected based on their generous giving of resources and volunteer efforts supporting a Tennessee Board of Regents institution. Ethical leadership, civic responsibility, and integrity are also factors in the selection process the news release states.

Shillito, who died on May 28, 2019 at the age of 70, served as chairman of the Northeast State Foundation from 2013-2016, as well as on various foundation subcommittees over a 13 year period. Shillito was the founder of Triad Packaging in Bristol and served as president and CEO of the company until his retirement in 2014.

Under Shillito’s leadership, the foundation grew endowments to $9 million and created 13 new scholarships the news release states. Shillito was instrumental in guiding the Foundation to fund $340,000 for a pilot iPad initiative in the 2015-2016 academic year, that helped students with classwork and provided savings for textbook costs.

In 2007 Shillito also established the Triad Packaging endowed scholarship for Northeast State students.

Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in a statement that Shillito was generous with his resources and time.

“He was always positive, upbeat, and involved. He served Northeast State with a passion and could always be counted on to lend his help and expertise in foundation and college matters. His service and commitment were an inspiration to us all,” Bullock said.

Shillito served also on boards of the Salvation Army, the Rotary Club, Paramount Bristol, Frontier Health, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, and the Association of Independent Corrugated Converters (AICC). AICC elected him to its hall of fame in 2010.

