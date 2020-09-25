Lee Shillito honored posthumously by the Tennessee Board of Regents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - A. Lee Shillito was posthumously named by the Tennessee Board of Regents as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2020 on Thursday, a news release from Northeast State Community College states.

Shillito’s family received the award in his name at the unveiling of the Lee Shillito Entrepreneurial Center in the new Technical Education Complex on Northeast State Community Colleges’ Blountville campus. Recipients of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy are selected based on their generous giving of resources and volunteer efforts supporting a Tennessee Board of Regents institution. Ethical leadership, civic responsibility, and integrity are also factors in the selection process the news release states.

Shillito, who died on May 28, 2019 at the age of 70, served as chairman of the Northeast State Foundation from 2013-2016, as well as on various foundation subcommittees over a 13 year period. Shillito was the founder of Triad Packaging in Bristol and served as president and CEO of the company until his retirement in 2014.