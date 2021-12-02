 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebanon woman dies after crash Tuesday in Washington County
0 comments

Lebanon woman dies after crash Tuesday in Washington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — A Lebanon woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 19 in Washington County.

Bobbie Smith, 76, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she died later that day, according to the Virginia State Police. Edda C. Coleman, the driver, was also transported to BRMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the VSP said in a news release.

Coleman was driving a 2006 Kia Sorento, which ran off the side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash occurred less than a mile north of Black Hollow Road.

Coleman was cited for reckless driving for failure to maintain the lane of travel, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts