Lebanon High students win Congressional App Challenge in 9th District

LEBANON, Va. — When four Lebanon High School students were recently summoned to the principal’s office during second period, they weren’t sure what was going on.

It was good news, said 18-year-old Isabella Ashby, who was asked by Principal Joseph Long to read an email message aloud to her three engineering classmates and their teacher, Jani Purtee.

The message was from Congressman Morgan Griffith who announced that the team of students won the 2021 Congressional App Challenge in Virginia’s 9th District, an annual contest that challenges youth to create computer applications or apps.

The winning foursome is Christian Musick, Theodore Boyd, Isabella Ashby and Ava Deckard, all seniors at the high school in Russell County. The students won the challenge for the creation of their app cleverly named “Codeducation,” an app that provides users with a quick and efficient way to search for information on coding without being overwhelmed by a multitude of results found by popular search engines.

The students are among contestants from 10 congressional districts in Virginia who participated in the 2021 challenge.

“Congratulations to these young men and women on their accomplishment. I am proud of the ingenuity and talent displayed by the young people of the Ninth District in this year’s challenge,” wrote Griffith in the December email.

The nationwide challenge, locally sponsored by CGI’s Southwest Virginia Onshore Delivery Center in Lebanon, works to promote STEM academic disciplines (science, technology, engineering, and math) and showcases the technical and creative talents of students.

The local students received rave reviews from a mentor at CGI who helped them come up with the winning app.

Taylor Robinson, senior consultant at CGI in Lebanon, served as a mentor. She described the students as having “extraordinary skills.”

“They exhibited skills I would expect to see out of college graduates. They had excellent time-management skills and were very communicative, creative and resourceful,” said Robinson. “They took a great idea and made into a functional application.”

The Congressional App Challenge is the most prestigious national prize for students in computer science.

Each year, members of the U.S. House of Representatives host districtwide Congressional App Challenges for middle and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and to inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science.

Winners of the challenge will be invited to attend a #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. According to the Congressional App Challenge website, the winning apps also are eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website, House.gov.

A demonstration of the app created by the Lebanon High School students can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjtRFGF_Wzs.

‘Codeducation’

The creation of the winning app began in an engineering class, taught by Purtee at the school, where the four students learned to write codes in different program languages.

“It’s very difficult to learn proper syntax for all these languages because they’re all unique,” said Deckard in a student-produced video describing the collaborative assignment that began six weeks — and 40 hours — ago.

“Even one little semicolon out of place can mess up the whole program,” added Boyd.

The students said their “Codeducation” app is similar to Google except it’s used for searching information on coding.

“We’re not sure there’s anything else like it out there,” said Christian Musick.

Students Boyd and Musick got interested in computer programming when they were as young as elementary-age students.

“I think it’s more like a hobby for them,” said their teacher.

“I primarily use videos that I can follow. I take concepts I learn and mess around until I understand them,” said Boyd.

Ashby and Deckard both said they had not experimented as much with programming before the challenge, but they value the experience they received from the opportunity.

Giving back to the community

Teri Musick, director consulting expert at CGI in Lebanon, explained that the company’s STEM@CGI program has been working with local educational organizations in Lebanon and other communities since 2018 to help students build information technology skills.

Part of CGI’s mission is to help bridge the education gap between rural and urban communities. As an alumna of Lebanon High School, she said the educational support not only gives schools a boost but also impacts the local economy.

“Exposing students to technology, coding and application development not only has a positive impact on our local students, but also increases the talent pipeline for our Southwest Virginia center,” she said.

To learn more about the Congressional App Challenge, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.