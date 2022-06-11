Leah Ross nets award for lifetime achievement

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music, on Thursday received the Pinnacle Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

The award was presented June 9 at the tourism agency’s 25th annual conference. The award is the highest honor presented to an individual or organization that has made a highly significant contribution to the travel and tourism industry in Northeast Tennessee, according to a written statement.

“A tenacious ambassador for Bristol and the arts, Ross has earned the reputation for rolling up her sleeves and getting the job done, whatever the task,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “She can often be found working in the trenches with volunteers, and she is well-known for her diplomatic skills and for bringing groups together. Her tireless energy and passion for our region and its music culture has parlayed itself into dogged advocacy for our community and the banner success of BCM.”

NETTA Executive Director Alicia Phelps also praised Ross.

“You can’t possibly think about the impact of tourism in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia without thinking about Leah Ross,” Phelps said. “It takes most people a lifetime to accomplish the milestones she has for our region and the Birthplace of Country Music. The best part is, she’s not done yet. I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

Ross was among the founding volunteers of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion since its inception in 2001 and became executive director for the event in 2005. According to an independent economic impact study, the festival brings in an estimated $16.1 million in economic impact to the region.

In 2012 the festival merged with the former Birthplace of Country Music Alliance to form BCM with the goal of building a museum honoring the heritage of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. A mere two years later, in August of 2014, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, opened its doors to the public. WBCM Radio Bristol, which broadcasts from the museum, went on the air in 2015.

“I am very humbled to receive this recognition from NETTA,” said Ross. “I stand on the shoulders of a very talented team at BCM, many community leaders, partners, and volunteers, and the individuals and visionaries before me who laid the foundation for what our organization has become. I am so grateful for their hard work and passion for our mission — without them, none of it would have been possible.”

Under Ross’ leadership, BCM has earned dozens of tourism and museum industry awards including the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Tennessee Governor’s Arts Leadership Award, plus honors from the International Festivals & Events Association, Southeast Festival & Events Association, Tennessee Association of Museums, NETTA, Southeast Tourism Society and the American Bus Association.

Her personal accomplishments include the Industry Leadership Award from NETTA, the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire’s Arts Achievement Award, YWCA Bristol’s Tribute to Women, a service award from the Bristol Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bristol Motor Speedway’s Extra Mile Award for Volunteerism.

In addition, BCM took home the Pinnacle Award for Event of the Year for the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival and a Pinnacle for Advertising and Promotions, Long Video, for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion: Celebrating 20 Years in 2021 Episode 4 docuseries episode, produced by Loch & Key Productions of Knoxville, Tennessee. Additionally, Victory Lap Media, a public relations firm based in Asheville, North Carolina, and nominated by BCM, took home NETTA’s Pinnacle for Agency of the Year. BCM contracted Victory Lap to help with media and public relations for the organization in 2021.