Lawmakers discuss funding of the Coalfields Expressway

U.S 460 is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System, the primary initiative of the Appalachian Regional Commission when the agency was created in 1965 to “open a historically isolated region to development and commercial markets,” according to the ARC website.

Construction work created five excess excavation areas — totaling more than 600 acres — which will be deeded to Pike County and can be used for manufacturing, housing, technology, wholesale and retail development, according to the website.

There are presently about 25 miles of four-lane roads in Buchanan County — U.S. Route 460 between Grundy and the Tazewell County line, no four-lane roads in Dickenson County and the nearest four-lane in Wise County is U.S. 23 west of Pound.

“Virginia needs to look at what our adjacent states like Kentucky and West Virginia are doing and try to do something similar for the region. I don’t think our region wants to get left behind and see eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia become better positioned economically than our region because they decided to make infrastructure improvements and we didn’t,” Belcher said.

Located just 35 miles north of Grundy, Pikeville is an example of the types of development that can occur in Appalachia.