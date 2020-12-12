Lawmakers: COVID-19 will impact Virginia General Assembly session

This week, Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, asked a judge to grant an injunction forcing the office building to be open.

“I believe that the declared orders are a violation of the 1st Amendment and inconsistent with open government,” DeSteph said in a written statement.

Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, also voiced disdain about the plans.

“We know it is going to be a challenge because we’ve already gotten the test drive of the virtual session for 83 days back during the summer and fall. I don’t think we should all be sitting in the House chamber every single day — I think we know that could potentially be a very dangerous situation. But I’ve seen enough of virtual session to know it is a miscarriage of representative government. We’ll have to do the best we absolutely can to try to make this work.”

O’Quinn said email may be the best way to communicate with lawmakers and their aides.

“We can do phone and other things in lieu of actually seeing one another in our Richmond offices,” he said.