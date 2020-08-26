 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura likely to bring heavy rainfall to Mountain Empire region
0 comments
featured

Laura likely to bring heavy rainfall to Mountain Empire region

Only $5 for 5 months
Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Workers board up windows at the Galvez Hotel & Spa Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast.

 David J. Phillip

Hurricane Laura, a major tropical storm expected to strike the Gulf Coast today and Thursday, is likely to impact the weather in the Mountain Empire later this week.

“Widespread rainfall is likely late Friday into Saturday from remnants of Tropical Storm Laura,” said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather statement Tuesday for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Chances of showers and storms will gradually increase throughout the week with moderate to heavy rain possible as Laura approaches the area.

Eisentrout said the rainfall, combined with earlier rain, could cause localized flooding of creeks and streams, as well as low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Laura is expected to move across the central Gulf Coast late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds from Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The threat of heavy flash and urban flooding is expected to spread inland, eventually reaching the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, the NWS said.

For Bristol, there is a 40% chance of rain Friday. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Friday night into Saturday, when there is a 70% chance of precipitation in the region.

The chances of rain drop Sunday and Monday.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits
Local News

Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits

The town of Abingdon paid private vendors and contractors $480,643 in 2019, a 42% increase of roughly $142,000 over the previous year’s $338,537.52, according to an analysis of tax records by the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts