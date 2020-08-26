Laura likely to bring heavy rainfall to Mountain Empire region

Hurricane Laura, a major tropical storm expected to strike the Gulf Coast today and Thursday, is likely to impact the weather in the Mountain Empire later this week.

“Widespread rainfall is likely late Friday into Saturday from remnants of Tropical Storm Laura,” said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

Chances of Rain in Bristol » Friday, 40% » Friday night, 60% » Saturday, 70% » Saturday night, 40% » Sunday, 20% » Monday, 20% Source: National Weather Service

The NWS issued a hazardous weather statement Tuesday for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Chances of showers and storms will gradually increase throughout the week with moderate to heavy rain possible as Laura approaches the area.

Eisentrout said the rainfall, combined with earlier rain, could cause localized flooding of creeks and streams, as well as low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Laura is expected to move across the central Gulf Coast late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds from Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The threat of heavy flash and urban flooding is expected to spread inland, eventually reaching the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, the NWS said.