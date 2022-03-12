Late winter ‘bomb cyclone’ brings snow, bitter cold to Bristol

Snow totals: » Wise, Virginia: 7 inches » Honaker, Virginia: 6.5 inches » Big Stone Gap, Virginia: 5 inches » Gate City, Virginia: 4 inches » Lebanon, Virginia: 4 inches » Erwin, Tennessee: 4 inches » Gray, Tennessee: 3 inches » Kingsport, Tennessee: 2.8 inches » Bristol, Virginia: 2 inches » Abingdon, Virginia: 1.5 inches Source: National Weather Service

Bitter cold temperatures this morning follow a snowy Saturday in the Mountain Empire.

A mid-March winter weather system called a “bomb cyclone” swept across most of the Eastern United States from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border. It brought heavy snowfall to Bristol and surrounding areas early Saturday resulting in various snow totals across the region.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for the entire region. The agency allowed the warning to expire before 5 p.m. Saturday. The storm warning was replaced by a wind chill advisory, which is set to expire at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy snowfall was reported across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. An average of 1.5 to 4 inches of snow was reported in the Tri-Cities area. About 2 inches was reported at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, and in the city of Bristol, Virginia.

Parts of Southwest Virginia received about a half-foot of snow, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Seven inches of snow was reported in Wise, 6.5 inches in Honaker, 5 inches in Big Stone Gap and 4 inches in Lebanon and Gate City. Between 1 and 2 inches was reported in the Abingdon area.

Roads around Bristol were clear Saturday, but there were reports of snow-covered roads in the higher elevations of Southwest Virginia. Strong winds blew snow across roads, causing some difficult driving conditions.

The Virginia Department of Transportation office in Bristol said its drivers were plowing and treating roads across the region. The Virginia State Police warned drivers of high-profile vehicles, such as tractor trailers, to use caution when traveling Saturday due to strong winds.

Snow tapered off Saturday afternoon in the region, but bitter cold conditions were expected to continue through this morning.

The NWS said the temperature was expected to drop to about 9 degrees this morning with even colder wind chills. Additionally, for elevations above 3,000 feet in the Tennessee mountains as well as Russell and Washington counties in Virginia, wind chill values were expected to drop to 5 to 15 below zero.

A bit warmer weather is back in the forecast today, however. The temperature is expected to reach 45 with sunny skies. On Monday, the NWS said the temperature will move back into the low 60s.

Another chance of precipitation is in the forecast Tuesday night. There is a 20% chance of rain in Bristol.