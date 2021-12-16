Larry Mottern earns a second Bristol First Award for service above and beyond

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Most days from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can find Larry Mottern on the streets and sidewalks of Bristol, Tennessee, methodically removing weeds and picking up trash.
But Nov. 17 was a bit different for the worker with the city’s street maintenance division. At around 8:30 that morning, Mottern found himself wading through a recycling bin in a successful search and rescue mission for the lost cell phone of Jane Bellamy, who accidentally tossed it in the previous day.
For his actions, Bristol Tennessee City Council presented Mottern with a Bristol First Award during its Dec. 8 meeting.
Wes Ritchie, the city’s public services manager, said Mottern deserves the recognition for his quick decision-making.
“It (the phone) was buried. … Larry was just smart enough to say, ‘well, I’m jumping in here,’ and then he said ‘Wes, call the phone, and hopefully the battery is still working.’ He was just determined to find it,” Ritchie said. “We’re proud of him for always trying to do a little extra. There’s other things he has done that he has not been recognized for and that we don’t know, so it’s just good when he does get some recognition.”
This is not the first time Mottern has received the award. On July 6, 2020, he was nominated for the award by Spence Flagg, owner of the Cascade Draft House, for returning a bag full of bank checks and cash that he had carelessly placed on the roof of his car. The bag flew off as he drove away and Mottern came across it while driving the street sweeper that night.
Due to COVID-19, Mottern and six other city employees did not receive their awards until Nov. 18, when City Council held a small informal session at the Slater Community Center.
Mottern said he’s still shocked that no one took the bag before he found it.
“I was surprised that somebody else didn’t see that laying there, cause it was just right there (on the street),” he said.
The Bristol First Award was started in 2014 by the city to recognize employees who go above and beyond. The city’s Department of Community Relations receives nominations from the public and city employees. So far, 60 awards have been handed out.