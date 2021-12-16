Larry Mottern earns a second Bristol First Award for service above and beyond

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Most days from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can find Larry Mottern on the streets and sidewalks of Bristol, Tennessee, methodically removing weeds and picking up trash.

But Nov. 17 was a bit different for the worker with the city’s street maintenance division. At around 8:30 that morning, Mottern found himself wading through a recycling bin in a successful search and rescue mission for the lost cell phone of Jane Bellamy, who accidentally tossed it in the previous day.

For his actions, Bristol Tennessee City Council presented Mottern with a Bristol First Award during its Dec. 8 meeting.

Wes Ritchie, the city’s public services manager, said Mottern deserves the recognition for his quick decision-making.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It (the phone) was buried. … Larry was just smart enough to say, ‘well, I’m jumping in here,’ and then he said ‘Wes, call the phone, and hopefully the battery is still working.’ He was just determined to find it,” Ritchie said. “We’re proud of him for always trying to do a little extra. There’s other things he has done that he has not been recognized for and that we don’t know, so it’s just good when he does get some recognition.”