Large crowds flock to stops as Santa Train returns

As the Santa Train glided to its fourth stop of the day at Haysi just after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sandra Owens stood out from a substantial crowd — braving freezing temperatures to hold a handmade sign that read in part, “Thank you CSX Santa Train for the 80th and volunteers.”

Owens, who lives in Haysi, has been coming to the train for 52 years, and created the sign to show her excitement and gratitude for its return to the rails after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of the train’s first trip from Kentucky to Kingsport, but this one — announced in late September — required a herculean effort by CSX, its partners and volunteers.

“I’m very proud of all the people that do this, the railroad and all the volunteers. Very proud,” she said. “It’s the kindness — making these children happy. That’s what’s important.”

Many aboard the train noticed her sign, including Joe Hinrichs, the recently named president and CEO of CSX, who made his first trip aboard the Santa Train.

“There’s been a lot of tears shed, but in a positive way. I am so proud of the CSX community, the CSX team and all the other partners who are here with us. I am just so proud of how we can touch people’s lives in a meaningful way during the holiday season,” Hinrichs told members of the news media aboard the train. “It’s great to be back after a couple of years and you can tell — by the crowds we’ve had – that people really appreciate it.”

It’s no coincidence the train announcement in late September coincided with his arrival. Hinrichs said he first learned of the train from employees who spoke lovingly of the train and its impact during dinner the day before he was to be announced as the railroad’s new CEO.

“I talked with the team and asked what would it take, if we could bring it back, to make that happen — because we were really short on crewmen,” Hinrichs said.

Jamie Boychuck, CSX executive vice president of operations, took it from there.

“At that point in time we’d had a lot of conversation about we couldn’t do it. One more year to hold off because of where our crew situation was at and our commitments we made to our customers,” Boychuk said. “I had a conversation with the general chairman of the union out here and we came up with a deal together to use one crew to run the train. Normally, the train is protected at each stop with transportation crews, but we came up with an. idea to use our engineering folks to do that protection.”

Those were employees who wore hard hats stationed at each of the train’s 13 stops.

“Without the help of our union group, our partners, our employees this train wouldn’t have happened,” Boychuk said.

After experiencing the Santa Train first-hand, Hinrichs said its future is bright.

“I think you can see how much it means to everybody and how excited we are. We’ve actually had some conversations of where we take it from here,” Hinrichs said. “You can bet we will be here next year … and for years to come. It means so much and we want to keep serving these communities and the challenge we’ve given ourselves is ‘What more can we do?’”

“It [the Santa Train] is very much consistent about what we want to do as a leadership team of running CSX. This initiative about bringing our team together, serving our employees, our customers and our communities in a way that represents the best of CSX. The Santa Train is an embodiment of that,” the CEO said.

Santa says

The star of the Santa Train was particularly jolly Saturday morning.

“You can see this morning all the excitement from all the people seeing the train return this year,” Claus said while standing on the rear platform between stops. “The families, people of all ages, enjoying; having a wonderful time as families get together to see Santa again.

“The crowds are definitely larger than they have been in the past and they’re growing as we go down the track,” he said. “The word has spread that Santa has returned this year. CSX has brought us back on the rails and they’re excited about it and they’ve got ideas for next year already.”

Along the route

Starting well before dawn on a cold, frosty mountain morning, larger-than-usual crowds assembled along the roads and railroad tracks to catch a glimpse of Santa or to carry home toys, clothes, backpacks and a plethora of other items.

The sun was just coming up when the train made its first stop in Elkhorn City, Kentucky. Among those standing near the train was rail aficionado Wayne Jenkins of Nashville.

“I was here 30 years ago for the 50th running with the Challenger,” Jenkins said of his visit in 1992. “We’re here videoing the train. This kicks off our Christmas season and we have missed it. I’m glad it’s back. I’m glad CSX made the change at the top and made it possible. Railroads are struggling a little bit.”

Jenkins said he and his wife typically follow along on the highways, getting video and photos at multiple stops between Kentucky and Kingsport.

“We’ll go all the way to Copper Creek [trestle in Scott County] and then I want to see some friends at the Kingsport model train project and seeing another friend's train layout,” Jenkins said.

“We follow the train. We are so excited it is back. We’ve missed it for the past two years,” said Kaylie Underwood of Grundy, who was attending the stop in Fremont with her grandmother Irene Deel of West Virginia.

“We did it with our kids when they were little and now we’re doing it with our grandkids,” Deel said.

Standing nearby was Angie Boyd of Haysi, who marked her 45th Santa Train by attending the stop at Fremont. She brought her son Colton and grandson Lucas, who was seeing the Santa Train for the first time.

“Santa Train is my thing. It’s my favorite day of the year; it’s the best day of the year,” Boyd said. “To see the looks on the kids' faces and the community coming out for such a big event. Normally the community just comes out for a ballgame. We always have a pretty good turnout for this.”

Bobby Yates of Vansant journeyed to the Haysi stop with 9-year-old Amos Ashby and his little brother John. They took home some action figures and backpacks

“We’ve been coming since they were small,” Yates said. “I think it means a whole lot. Other kids may not be able to make it out so any extras we have we’ll give to them. Sometimes you get two or three of something; then you have something to give somebody else.”

View from the Santa car

Jamie Horton helps coordinate Food City’s efforts with the train and Saturday marked her 25th year of involvement. Most years that means helping coordinate the apparent chaos inside the car as — stop after stop — rows of plastic totes filled with gifts are placed on the platform for Santa and invited guests to toss to the crowd.

“It’s absolutely wonderful,” she said Saturday morning during a rare break. “All the hard work we did this past week has all led up to this day so I can just enjoy all of it. Today is the payback for everything we’ve done.”

With a very compact timeline, Food City had to secure food, toys and other items and make sure they arrived in time to be packed and loaded onto the train.

“Thursday, we loaded the train and we load it strategically, so we have kept a count of all the totes we need at each stop. We have a great group of people who count out the totes for Santa to throw and the totes for the volunteers to throw. It works well,” Horton said.

First-time impressions

Brian Miller, former board chairman of the Kingsport Chamber, made his first train trek on Saturday.

“This is very exciting. It’s fantastic. I really appreciate the generosity of a lot of people and the effort that goes into putting this together is phenomenal — particularly the CSX team. Not just the safety focus but the logistics of getting the train organized and rolling is really an amazing feat,” he said.

Miller said the Chamber remains involved because the train and its outreach are a good way for businesses to give back to those who’ve supported them throughout the year.

“This region has a lot of people who need assistance like this and it’s a great way to strengthen communities,” Miller said.

Theresa Miller of Nashville-based nonprofit Soles4Souls was also among the rookie-time participants.

"This is my first time and it’s just really special; it’s magical. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm; a lot of gratitude. It’s not just toys, it’s not just accessories, wrapping paper. CSX and the entire team have thought of everything,” she said.

This year the organization provided its usual array of hats, gloves, scarves, socks and coats plus some extra labor.

“Down in our warehouse in Wadley, Alabama, we gathered our team of volunteers, packed 5,000 bags and then shipped them up here,” she said. “It took us almost an entire week. It was a joyful celebration and a way to kick off the holiday season for us.”

Soles4Souls has been involved in the Santa Train since 2017.

“Part of our mission is to help people during hard times in their life so, for us to be able to come up here and provide that winter weather gear and coats hopefully will free up other resources for them to use for other needs,” Miller said. “And a huge part of our mission, and why I think we align so well with the Santa Train is, just providing some smiles on the faces and joy in their hearts and that is what this is all about.

Eleven of the Santa Train stops are served by Appalachian Power, another of the train’s partners. Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer Aaron Walker was another rider who said the train made a big first impression.

“It’s beautiful. Not just to provide for all the kids; all the folks that got together and made this happen,” Walker said. “The logistics, the planning; especially since it was a last-minute decision to get the train up and running. You couldn’t tell. I’m just amazed when I watch how smoothly this was flowing.

“Just getting out and handing out these presents is incredible how many small children grabbed me and said, ‘can you give me a bear for my brother or my sister?’ It’s just beautiful,” Walker said.

Walker has been in his role for two years and waited all that time to get to ride.

“Day one, when I joined Appalachian Power two years ago — day one — our previous president and COO said ‘there is one thing you need to do and that’s get on the Santa Train — it will change your life,’” he said.

The company provided about 10 volunteers including Rob Arnold, Appalachian’s manager of distribution systems Kingsport. Friday night Arnold received the Ed Moore Santa Train Award for his volunteer efforts in past years.