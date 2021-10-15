Landmark Sunnyside Trestle opens, adding another mile to Mendota Trail

For five summers, Eva Beaule guided kayaks below an old railroad trestle on the North Fork of the Holston River at Mendota, Virginia.

“In my childhood in Mendota, we fished off the trestle. We watched trains on that trestle,” said Beaule, 65.

Until a couple of years ago, Beaule operated a kayaking company called Adventure Mendota.

“And kayaking underneath that trestle, I always had a bit of sadness because I wondered what the future would be for that trestle,” she said. “It’s a landmark.”

On Sunday, that landmark is slated to officially open as part of the Mendota Trail.

The North Fork of the Holston River trestle has been nicknamed “Sunnyside” in honor of The Carter Family’s “Keep on the Sunny Side” song.

“It was also a metaphor because my community of Mendota would have a sunnier, brighter future because of that trail,” Beaule said.

This longtime volunteer for the Mendota Trail Conservancy lives at Mendota — once a railroad stop when trains passed along the path that is now the Mendota Trail.