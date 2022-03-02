Landfill water release 'not as severe as originally thought'

BRISTOL, Va. — A failed water pump and closed valve are being blamed as the likely source of a water overflow Tuesday at the city landfill, according to a written statement from Bristol, Virginia officials.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, city fire department and hazardous materials team responded to the landfill Tuesday after workers reported seeing excess water flowing near the eastern portion of the former city landfill.

All agencies remained on-site Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the statement.

“Release was not as severe as originally thought,” according to the statement. “The release appears to have occurred only from the bermed area that captures surface stormwater and seeps. There would be some inactive landfill constituents associated with the seeps that would have comingled, but much less concentrated due to the influx and comingling of surface stormwater.”

The landfill has been the subject of much public attention over the past 15 months due to odorous emissions and ongoing reports of benzene being released into the wastewater. Work to address those issues is ongoing with more being planned.

The failed pump and closed valve caused the release of water, which then “overflowed from the bermed area causing it to flow overland to a nearby tributary on the Virginia side,” according to the statement.

“The leachate wet wells did not appear to overflow and leachate was not apparently part of the release,” according to the statement.

Early reports of a sheen on waters outside the landfill — specifically on Middlebrook Lake near the Twin City border- were “unsubstantiated,” as DEQ didn’t observe anything like that, according to the statement.

Additionally, no aquatic impacts were observed.

Water samples from both up- and downstream of the landfill were collected and sent off for analysis.

