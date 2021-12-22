 Skip to main content
Landfill report to be covered at info session
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee will host an information session Jan. 12 to review the findings of a recent public health report on the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

The session is scheduled Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Slater Center, located at 325 McDowell St., according to a written statement. Following a presentation, the public will be able to ask questions.

The new report by Green Toxicology LLC of Brookline, Massachusetts, was commissioned by the Bristol Tennessee City Council in response to widespread public concerns about odor and health issues stemming from the landfill.

The report detailed elevated levels of benzene in the air, but other readings were comparable to other small cities.

“Odors aside, it does not appear that potentially hazardous air pollutants are present at sufficient concentrations in Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood air to constitute health hazards,” according to the report.

Laura Green, senior toxicologist for the firm, will deliver the presentation live via video conference, due to pandemic conditions. Attendees will be able to ask Green questions at the event, according to the statement.

Socially distanced seating will be available in the Slater Center gymnasium with additional overflow seating in the auditorium. The session will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/watchbtntv with an opportunity for questions to be submitted electronically.

Gas well connection at landfill complete
Local News

Gas well connection at landfill complete

All of the gas well connection work at the city landfill is complete, and con-tractors are expected to begin increasing gas pressure at the wellheads over the coming days, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council on Tuesday.

