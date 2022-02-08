Landfill odors may not clear until late 2023

BRISTOL, Va. — It will likely take until the third quarter of 2023 to fully resolve odor issues with the city landfill, a nationally recognized landfill expert told the City Council on Tuesday.

Craig Benson, a former dean of the engineering department at the University of Virginia with more than 30 years of experience studying and working with problematic landfills, offered that opinion Tuesday during a nearly two-hour discussion with City Council. Benson recently visited the city landfill, and during the meeting, he offered his advice on how to address the landfill’s problems.

Near the end of the discussion, Mayor Anthony Farnum asked for an estimated timeline for the community to get relief.

“I think it will be the end of next summer,” Benson said. “By the time you get things designed, construction mobilized, get things built — maybe it’s earlier than that, but I think it will be the end of next summer before you get relief. It’s hard to get things done right now. You have to be prepared for that.”

Benson said the most important steps were, first, to seal off the “chimneys” near the edges of the landfill where most of the odors are escaping and, second, to take steps to “remove energy” from the landfill by adding more wells to collect landfill gases.

“You have some really odiferous gases escaping. You want to seal it around the edge and pull more vacuum inside for us to draw the odors to the well, as opposed to the odors being released,” Benson said. “The well is not just pulling the gas and odors out, but more importantly, it’s pulling the energy out. It’s the energy in the system that is causing this.”

He said the city has acted correctly in adding more gas wells and taking steps to pump excess water out of the landfill, but additional work is required.

In response to a question, he said the city should continue to either burn the gas through the landfill flare or run it through the Ingenco system to create electricity without allowing the gas to build up. He also predicted the quality of the landfill gas will diminish.

Benson said the Bristol landfill is similar to the now-shuttered Congress landfill near Chicago, which was also in a quarry. He said the Bristol landfill does have elevated temperatures, but there are no fires within the buried waste.

Benson compared the landfill situation to what occurs inside a crockpot, when the excess heat further degrades what’s inside — in this case, waste material. The problem then becomes magnified by the high amounts of water found within the waste. He said quarry landfills are “terrible” at dissipating heat.

Responding to common questions from the public posed by City Manager Randy Eads, Benson discouraged stopping trash collection completely, saying it would be better to fill the landfill up more quickly than to consider closing it immediately.

He also cautioned against putting too much dirt cover on the sections of the landfill not currently under construction.

In other matters, the council unanimously approved a Georgia firm’s request for the city to abandon a small public right-of-way on Mt. Vernon Drive.

The council voted 4-1 to rezone a lot at 2016 Veda Drive adjacent to the future Hard Rock casino site from R-2 residential to B-3 general business. The request was to accommodate a proposed boutique hotel on the 0.385-acre site where a residential home currently stands.

The council held another lengthy discussion on a proposed leave policy for city employees with COVID-19. After defeating a motion to table the matter for two weeks, the council voted 4-1 to draft a policy mirroring the state of Virginia’s guidelines.