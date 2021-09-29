Landfill gas project will take months; closure would take years

“There are about eight items that have to be done before the DEQ will even consider closing that landfill,” Eads said. “We could stop putting trash in that landfill today, but that is not going to fix the odor issue people are suffering from. The engineers will be presenting the true issues associated with closing this landfill [at the next meeting]. What I presented was a timeline of things we have to look at as we move through this process. The real issues the council and public are going to have to consider moving forward will be presented Oct. 12.”

During his remarks, Eads discussed some potential timelines to complete all the work needed to address landfill issues and how that could relate to closure.

Before submitting a closure plan to state and federal regulators, the city would have to complete the gas well project and inspect and repair “wet” wells, which involves installing a pump to remove water. That work is expected to begin later this year. The list also included additional liner installation — expected to begin in July 2022 — and installing a 1-million-gallon wastewater storage tank and air stripper filtration system to address benzene — to be completed in June 2024, Eads said.