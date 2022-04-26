Landfill expert panel offers to advise city, state DEQ

BRISTOL, Va. — The expert panel that just released its report on the city landfill offered to advise the city and state on future steps.

The panel, convened by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, issued its report Monday outlining proposed solutions to address myriad issues with the landfill while encouraging city leaders to consider finding another long-term solution for its trash.

The panel includes 11 nationally recognized experts in solid waste collection, landfill management, problem-solving and closure.

“The panel recommended that DEQ consider a role for the panel in the short term and beyond. Members of the panel expressed a willingness to reconvene to receive updates on engineering actions, consider data and findings and for the panel to provide recommendations to the city and DEQ on next steps,” according to the report.

The experts determined the Bristol landfill is exhibiting signs of being an elevated temperature landfill, which would require specific actions to solve problems beyond the widespread odor complaints that generated initial public concerns more than a year ago.

The report proposes 10 specific actions to mitigate issues likely causing the odors. The first item, considered “priority to fast track mitigation,” is to “test and construct a sidewall odor mitigation system around the landfill perimeter that will be designed and constructed to mitigate landfill gases emanating from the landfill/quarry sidewalls.”

The other nine deal with improving collection of landfill gases, dealing with the liner, better monitoring and stormwater management. The panel also recommended the city create plans to modify landfill operations in conjunction with odor mitigation strategies.

“The panel concluded capturing odors near surface, while feasible, is not the only critical concern. Elevated temperatures within the landfill appear to be a major source of the odors and must be addressed to avoid long-term persistence,” the report states. “The panel consensus was that the landfill is exhibiting early signs of an ETLF [elevated temperature landfill] which is linked to production and release of odors. This condition has the potential to worsen and must be carefully managed. Monitoring and data collection will be a critical element to guide future steps, and data-driven adaptive strategies are required. Defining success and documenting the efficacy of the remedial measure with this data will be necessary to convince the community that the proposed solution is effective and permanent.”

The report also makes it clear the city’s responsibilities will continue years beyond whenever the city stops placing trash there.

“The closure of this landfill will be a long-term project,” the report states. “The buried waste will require several decades to stabilize and failure to properly control stormwater and account for waste settlement has the potential to reinitiate the elevated temperature conditions, along with the associated odors and production of gases containing hazardous substances such as benzene.

“Therefore, the development of a long-term plan to monitor landfill conditions, to repair and replace equipment, construct a landfill cap and maintain the gas and leachate collection systems is critical.

“Therefore, a provision for a secure and appropriate level of funding, including technical and operational resources for long-term management of the landfill, is necessary,” the report states.

The panel further said the design, operation and maintenance of water control and management systems are crucial.

“Stormwater control is vital to the success of the proposed remedial approach for odor mitigation and the control of landfill temperatures and intrusion of oxygen. The volume of stormwater runoff from an impermeable geomembrane will be substantial and the time of concentration will be very minimal. Both groundwater and stormwater will need to be managed forever,” the report says. “Operating and maintaining a system for the removal of groundwater and stormwater in a deep quarry containing a closed landfill will be a major challenge. This will require a plan for operating and maintaining these systems for decades into the future and the required funds for effective compliance. Permanence and sustainability in systems to hydraulically control and convey water cannot be overemphasized.”

