Landfill consent order now in the hands of Virginia's AG

BRISTOL, Va. – Negotiations between the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on a consent order governing actions at the city landfill have been referred to the state Attorney General.

On Friday DEQ official, Kathryn Perszyk, director of the agency’s land protection and revitalization division, informed the state Waste Management Board, the matter was forwarded to the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The city and agency have been working since August to finalize language of the consent order which would govern the steps the city takes to address issues with its landfill. Those steps were outlined by a DEQ-established expert panel that studied issues with the landfill this spring and made a series of recommendations.

“The expert panel recommended these be done expeditiously,” she said. “As soon as the expert panel reported out on its recommendations, DEQ reached back out to the city regarding you have all these recommendations in front of you, what is our plan of action? How are we going to do this going forward?"

The city submitted its plan of action July 6 and, after the panel, EPA and Virginia Tech weighed in, DEQ sent a draft order to the city Aug. 18 and have been negotiating details since.

“Our hope was to get everything in a consent order so that we had dedicated timelines to move forward. Unfortunately we have not been able to come to an agreement on a consent order and we have referred this over to the AG’s office,” Perszyk said.

Miyares office didn’t immediately reply to a request for confirmation.

City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads issued a written statement Monday evening, acknowledging the change.

“The city of Bristol Virginia welcomes additional court oversight of the entire remediation process implementing the findings of an expert panel report to address odor at the Bristol quarry landfill,” Eads said in the statement. “The extensive communications we have been conducting with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will now be extended to the Virginia Office of the Attorney General.

“We believe this opportunity for another layer of oversight in Virginia state court will help reassure those watching and following our efforts and will provide more confidence that we are giving these issues our full attention and the time and resources they warrant,” Eads said.

The city will host an open house Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at City Hall with two landfill experts and Eads scheduled to answer questions.