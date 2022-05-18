Lack of certified life guards threatens pool operations

BRISTOL, Tenn. — As the school year comes to an end and parents start looking for summer activities for their kids, there is a strong possibility that the community Haynesfield pool will not be able to offer swimming lessons or host pool parties.

For the Haynesfield Pool to be fully functional, Mike Musick, the Bristol Tennessee Parks and Recreation superintendent, emphasized the city needs 15 to 20 lifeguards on staff. A lack of certified applicants is making that number a challenge

“We’re looking at reduced hours, reduced days of operation, reduced services even,” Musick said. “We’re not going to be able to offer extra things like swim lessons. We’re not going to be able to offer night swim sessions, or pool parties, or anything like that.”

Musick explained that, despite receiving 32 applications, only six of the applicants had the requisite Red Cross certification needed to be a lifeguard.

“It’s not something that just anyone can go up on a lifeguard stand and say, ‘Hey, I’m a lifeguard.’ It is a position that does require some certification,” Musick said.

In an effort to fill the remaining positions, the Parks and Recreation Department is offering a salary of $12 to $13 an hour and a free certification course to applicants between the ages of 16 and 22.

“If we can get them certified, we could potentially be operating full staff and full hours of operation and full services,” Musick said.

He highlighted that the department has worked hard to spread the word about the open positions and the certification.

“We’ve offered this free certification course three times and [are] getting ready to offer it a fourth time. We have directly contacted high schools in the area. We have gone to a couple career fairs in the area. We have talked to swim coaches at the area high schools,” Musick said. “We’ve used everything but carrier pigeons and the town crier trying to get people to apply for these positions.”

The Bristol Tennessee Parks and Recreation department plans to open the Haynesfield community pool by Memorial Day weekend.

To apply for the position, go to the Bristoltn.org job board and fill out the application.

