Kroger offering free N95 masks to customers

Kroger customers can now visit any store with a pharmacy to pick up free nonsurgical N95 masks while supplies last.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free nonsurgical respirator masks for their household.”