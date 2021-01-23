Knoxville man wanted in Wise County stabbing

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — One person was stabbed and another is wanted following an incident in Wise County on Thursday.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a stabbing in the East Stone Gap area, where deputies found a man with multiple injuries resulting from a physical assault with a weapon. The person, who has not been identified, was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital for treatment.

Deputies obtained warrants for Correl Baker, also known as “Iraq,” 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee for malicious wounding and stabbing in commission of a felony. Baker had not been arrested late Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 276-328-3756.