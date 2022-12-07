 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsport teacher accused of filing false report of stabbing

Harold Dalton

Police have arrested a teacher in Kingsport, Tennessee, for filing a false police report that he was stabbed.

On Monday, Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher Harold Dalton reported he had been stabbed inside the school, police said.

Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately began conducting interviews and reviewing video footage. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, numerous investigators were at the school since Monday and have spent many hours on the investigation. More than 100 staff members and students were interviewed.

It was determined through the investigation, and the review of surveillance video, that no other individuals were involved in this incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the press release, Dalton was interviewed and the investigation revealed his statements to investigators concerning the alleged stabbing were false and the incident he reported did not occur, police said. A previous release said Dalton had small puncture wounds to his stomach consistent with those made by a small hobby knife. The school resource officer had initially been informed Monday that a staff member at the school had been injured.

Dalton, 53, of Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged with the offense of false reports for reporting an incident that did not occur and providing false statements to investigators.

The investigation will continue, police said.

