Kingsport receives award for Brickyard Park/Cement Hill development

The city of Kingsport, Tennessee, received the Donald E. Hunter Excellence in Economic Development Award for its Brickyard Park/Cement Hill project last week from the American Planning Association.

According to a press release from the city of Kingsport, the award honors a project or program that demonstrates vision, leadership, innovation and commitment to the field of economic development that has a strong foundation in planning principles.

“Kingsport is honored to receive such a prestigious award from the APA,” Assistant City Manager Jessica Harmon said. “Many people over the past several years have worked hard to create and develop the Brickyard Park/Cement Hill project. Every one of them should be proud of today’s announcement.”

The Brickyard Park/Cement Hill project includes a four-field baseball complex, a Miracle League field and all-inclusive playground, the new Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark and a bicycle pump track (construction to start in the fall of 2022).

On the northern side of the property, Edens Investments of Raleigh, North Carolina, plans to bring 380 single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses and apartments to a 30-acre site, calling the development Brickyard Village.

Kingsport obtained the 40-acre Cement Hill property from Domtar last year in exchange for Cloud Park. City leaders envision Cement Hill becoming a passive park for residents and visitors to enjoy while spending time downtown.

One final piece of the Brickyard puzzle is a proposed pedestrian bridge over the CSX railroad, which will tie the entire development to downtown. Kingsport received a $1.85 million state grant toward the $3 million bridge construction. This project is currently in the environmental impact phase.

“Kingsport has made strong progress on the development of the Brickyard property, and significant work is expected to take place later this year,” Steven Bower, business development specialist for the city, who oversaw Kingsport’s application for the award, said. “We think everyone will be thrilled with the results.”