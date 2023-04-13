BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Kingsport man was arrested Wednesday and faces sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Seth Douglas Bowser, 19, of Kingsport was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of suspected child pornography that were reported by Discord Inc., an instant messaging platform.

Information provided by the tip as well as information obtained from the internet service provider led investigators to speak with Bowser, according to the statement. The email and username that were used in the incident were confirmed to be those belonging to Bowser.

He was arraigned on Thursday morning and his bond was set at $20,000. He was in the Sullivan County Jail at the time this information was released.