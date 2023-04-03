A Kingsport man was arrested and charged in connection with items missing from a storage unit.

Roger Ray Compton, age 45, of Kingsport, was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and theft, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Compton remains in the Sullivan County Jail and has a bond amount set at $10,000. His court date on these charges is at 1 p.m. on June 8 in Kingsport General Sessions Court.

On March 29th, a victim reported the theft of numerous items from a self-storage facility in the Kingsport area.

Detectives were able to identify a white Chevrolet truck as gaining access to the storage facility when the theft occurred. Through the investigation, detectives were led to the residence of Compton. A white truck identical to the one captured on surveillance video at the storage facility was parked in the driveway at his residence, according to the statement.

After searching the residence and vehicle, investigators found the items that were missing from the storage unit, stolen property from other theft and burglary cases in Sullivan County as well as other jurisdictions. During the search of the home, investigators located multiple firearms. Compton is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the statement.