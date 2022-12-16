 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsport man arrested after convenience store robbery

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Kingsport, Tennessee man is in jail following an arrest for robbing a convenience store in Blountville, Tennessee Friday afternoon.

Joshua Bates, 36, was taken into custody following a pursuit after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred at the Scotchman at 3686 Highway 126 in Blountville.

After deputies responded and learned the description of the suspect and vehicle, an officer with Northeast State Community College noticed a vehicle on the college property that matched the description of the robbery suspect. Deputies located the vehicle but the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended on Highway 75 near the Highway 36 intersection.

Bates is being charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  The release said Bates would also be charged with traffic violations related to the pursuit.

