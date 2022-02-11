 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsport boil-water advisory lifted

Boil Water Alert

People using public water utilities that have lost water service are in danger of their water becoming contaminated.

 BRIAN KERSEY

The boil advisory some residents of Kingsport have been under since a water line break early Wednesday morning has been lifted.

“We are confident that no contaminants entered into the water distribution system, but we had to go through this process to ensure safe and healthy drinking water was being delivered to your tap,” Chad Austin, Kingsport’s assistant utilities director said in a Friday afternoon press release.

The water line break on Fairview Avenue impacted approximately 3,500 households.

