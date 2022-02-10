Kingsport boil advisory to continue through Friday

Water service has been restored to Kingsport residents after a water line break interrupted service to part of the city early Wednesday morning.

As a result of the break, a boil advisory remains in effect for the some residents though Friday evening.

The water line break on Fairview Avenue affected customers in an area bounded approximately by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road and the Virginia state line, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.

The release said crews worked through the night and Thursday morning to energize the water system, flush lines and take nearly 150 samples from within the system.

Another update concerning the status of the boil advisory is planned for Friday morning, city officials said.