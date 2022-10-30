King University students to provide free family portraits

King University’s Digital Media and Art Design (DMAD) program will take free family photos at the Bristol Public Library Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual Help Portrait assists families who might not be able to afford a professional portrait by offering one completely free, courtesy of King donors. The university will provide each family with a framed 5 x 7-inch photograph and a flash drive of the images.

“Help Portrait is an event that we look forward to every year,” Joe Strickland, chair of DMAD, said. “It’s a time that we get to use the skills and tools that God has given us to serve others in our community. At the same time, students learn how to work with clients and how to direct a photo shoot.”

Along with the portrait, King University will provide food for participating families while they wait for their appointment.

“Help Portrait has been a great blessing to our students over the years because it demonstrates how they can serve their community, and it means a lot to the families who come in and have their pictures taken,” Strickland said.

The photo shoot will be set up on the top floor of the Bristol Public Library, located at 701 Goode St., in Bristol, Virginia. Those who are interested may sign up and reserve a time slot by visiting http://kingdmad.com/helpportrait/.