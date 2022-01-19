King University students impacted by Bristol landfill smell

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Simple things like going for a morning run, sleeping with an open window or even playing Frisbee on the lawn have become more difficult for many King University students due to a foul odor often permeating the campus from the nearby Bristol, Virginia landfill.

“As soon as I drive to campus, I smell it, and it makes me dread coming into campus,” Emily Cash, a senior at the university, said. “At first the smell didn’t bother me, as I thought it was just a temporary thing. But after a semester, it was still lingering.”

Although in a different state, the university is also only 6 miles from the foul-smelling Bristol, Virginia landfill that has been a source of frustration for many in the community the past year. Due to its close proximity, the university’s students are impacted by the substandard air quality that has persisted in the surrounding city of Bristol.

The smell has caused many students to change their daily routines.

“I can’t turn on the heater in our bathroom because the smell comes through the vents,” Cash said. “Also, I like to have my room cold when I sleep, so sometimes I’ll leave my window open, but lately I can’t because the smell leaks through and causes a headache. I smell it particularly in the mornings walking to class or driving back to the dorms at night. It’s pretty bad when I can smell it through my car vents.”

Rebekah Thomas, another senior at King, said the smell is “usually the worst in the morning or at night” and that it has made the inside of her car smell.

Thomas’ wellness routines have been most impacted by the odor.

“It smells pretty bad when I go running around campus, almost to the point where I throw up,” Thomas said. “It’s mostly just an inconvenience when running or walking outside because of the smell.”

Emily Sutherland, another King student, said the fetid smell has caused her to change her running route.

“I used to run from campus to downtown a lot,” Sutherland said. “Now I drive a while outside the city to avoid the smell when I want to be outside.”

Sutherland said the odor has definitely impacted her experience at King.

“This is my fifth year at the Bristol campus, and while I usually enjoy walking around, I’ve found myself not wanting to be outside at all,” she said. “It’s even made the insides of the buildings on campus smell terrible, and my car now smells like the landfill.”

King student Sam Pace used to do outdoor yoga in the morning and write outside.

“Now,” Pace said, “because of the horrible smell, I can’t enjoy those activities that used to be a part of my daily routine. It’s really disheartening.” Pace said she has tried avoiding the smell by moving indoors, but the stench is often even stronger inside buildings.

A junior at King, Katy Neubert, expressed similar feelings.

“I’m on the cross country and track teams at King University, and some days we have 6:45 a.m. practice,” she said. “The smell appears to be worse at night and in the mornings, and it can make running very miserable. I worry about the long-term effects it could have on my health.”

These health concerns include the headaches and nausea that many Bristol residents, including King students, report as a result of the smell.

Leeroy Tafadzwa Matarutse, an international student who moved from Zimbabwe to Bristol in August, said he believes the air pollution caused by the landfill is toxic.

“Some people actually feel like vomiting, especially after meals and stuff,” he said. “The school atmosphere changes, and it’s not pleasant.”

While some students expressed health concerns and inconvenience, others have not been particularly bothered by the smell at all.

“To be honest, the smell hasn’t really affected me much,” sophomore Drew Ramsey said. “If anything, it has just been something I’ve gotten used to. It’s just something that’s a part of the place we live.

“Of course there are some areas where it’s worse than others, but it’s not extremely overwhelming.”

Students like Cash, who now sleeps with her windows closed and heat vents off, expressed an acceptance of the situation.

“Overall I would say it hasn’t changed the experience or atmosphere,” Cash said. “It’s just something I’ve learned to deal with.”

Cash added that learning to deal with the smell shouldn’t be the case for students.

Though students are impacted by the smell, King University faculty and staff have not officially addressed the situation.

Cash said some professors have suggested their students talk to “higher positioned faculty” and said students have done so. However, she added many staff members are not on campus early in the morning and late at night.

“Only the professors that are here in the morning or actually live around Bristol know what it is actually like,” she said.

“A couple of my professors live near campus and walk to school daily, so they have mentioned it during class, but just in passing,” Neubert said. “No one has addressed it publicly.”

King University officials, including King University President Alexander W. Whitaker IV, did not respond to requests for comment about the effects the landfill smell is having on the campus of almost 1,500 students.