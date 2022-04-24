King University recognizes students for achievements during 2021-2022 year

During King University’s annual Honors Convocation at King’s Memorial Chapel in Bristol on Monday, the university acknowledged several students for their accomplishments during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Brooke Hatcher, Caroline Hawkins, Josie Gunn, Claire Guittard, Kiki Samsel and Rebekah Thomas received the Jack E. Snider Honors Fellows for completing 17 hours of honors credit through independent research, thesis defenses, study abroad and service.

Presley Overbey received the King Institute for Faith & Culture award and the John W. Burgess Award in political science. Sydney Bailey received the Religious Studies Award. Piper Banks and Brooklyn Arant received Foundations of Christian Thought and Practice Awards, for the fall and spring semester respectively. Abigail Williams earned the Philosophy Award.

Courtney Reese earned the Evelyn W. Snider English Award, and Phoenix Dubose won the Geneva King Award for a student who has fostered love for the English language. Brianna Dunbar received the Spanish Language Award, and Noah Melendez received the Advanced Studies in Spanish Award.

Austin Bailey received the Allen Trousdale Guild Players Award, an award for senior students recognized by their peers for contributions to the King Theatre Program. Sasha Gardiner received the Digital Media Art and Design Award of Excellence.

Kelsey Corley won the History Award for outstanding graduating seniors, and Hannah Rogers won the Women’s History Club Award given to outstanding rising seniors in the history field.

Kendall Morrison received the Security and Intelligence Scholar Award for having the highest cumulative grade point average across all classes in the SIS major.

The Eula Cosby Coffey Awards in the Basic Sciences is given to the female students with the highest overall grade point averages for the two semesters of each basic science course. This year, the winners are Brooklyn Quark for biology, Kenley Karlon for chemistry, Elizabeth Spetrini for physics and Katy Neubert for physics.

Anya Gross received the Sarah Katherine Stamper Award in biology. Charles Swiggett received the Max Weaver Award in organic chemistry. Frankie Medina received the Arthur W. King Memorial Scholarship in physics.

Trinity Lee received the Natural Science and Mathematics Award, Alexis McDowell received the Interdepartmental Sciences and Mathematics Seminar Award, and Gideon Bezuidenhout received the William E. Torbert Memorial Scholarship for outstanding math majors.

Grayson Howe received the American Choral Directors Association National Student Award for graduating seniors who have contributed greatly to the choral program.

The School of Health and Professional Sciences also gave out several awards.

Jordan Smith, Jennifer Zurmuehlen, and Alexys Palmer won Mary Richmond Social Work Student of the Year Awards for being members of Chi Omega and the Social Work Action Group while exemplifying the Social Work Code of Ethics.

Jennifer Starr Jones, Daniel Robertson and Emily Eversole received Jane Addams Social Work Student of the Year Awards for upholding the Social Work Code of Ethics.

The School of Business, Economics, and Technology awarded Clair Guittard the Outstanding Business Administration Graduate Award, Laurel Henning the Outstanding Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration Graduate Award and Jamie Edwards the Outstanding Master of Business Administration Graduate Award.

The School of Education awarded Megan Alyssa Davis the John S. Gaines Excellence in Student Teaching Award and Leidzina Leana Leitao-Duff the Outstanding M.Ed. Graduate Award.

Megan Alyssa Davis, Rebecca Grace Gillen, Abbey Robinette, Kaitlyn Overstreet and Fred Daniel Day received Teacher of Promise Awards.

The School of Nursing awarded Abigail Hefely and Virginia “Ginny” Dionne Nursing Pillar Awards.

Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., received the Faculty Appreciation Award. Finley Green received the Staff Appreciation Award.

Finally, King University has a unique tradition, dating back to 1959, in which the faculty selects two students to deliver lectures in the upcoming academic year. The senior students also select two faculty members to give lectures in the upcoming year.

Kevin DeFord and Gail Helt are the faculty lecturers for 2022-2023. Gracie Delaney and Amanda Meadows are the student lecturers for 2022-23.