King University graduates 326 at 2022 Baccalaureate Service and Commencement Ceremony

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On a sunny Saturday morning, 326 students who make up the King University 2022 graduating class gathered at King University’s oval to be celebrated by their friends, families and peers.

In her commencement address, Shirley Hoogstra, the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities president, evoked the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized how the graduates rose to meet the challenge faced by their community.

“You cared about the community and therefore made choices that were inconvenient to you that allowed your institution to remain open, and while it was certainly not exactly what you envisioned for your college year, you were given an invitation to rise to the challenge,” Hoogstra said.

Hoogstra then encouraged the graduates to take what they have learned at King and meet every challenge, expected or otherwise, they may encounter in the future with the same vigor, trust and vulnerability.

“Your King education has produced in you a devoted heart, a courageous mind and a purposeful soul. Now go somewhere and do something and that it will surprise you, and it will surprise the world,” Hoogstra said.

